Deeping Rangers 2 Wisbech Town 2

Alex Beck fired a late leveller to rescue a ChromaSport UCL Premier derby point at Outgang Road on Tuesday.

Billy Smith had put the Fenmen ahead on 44 minutes, but the hosts struck back twice early in the second half, before Beck struck after 85 minutes.

Attendance: 151.

Wisbech St Mary breezed through their Hinchingbrooke Cup Quarter-Final on Wednesday 5-1 at home to Huntingdon Town.