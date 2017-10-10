Benwick frustrated by poor second half at Little Downham

Cambs League 5b

Little Downham 6 Benwick Athletic Res 1

Benwick’s management is getting increasingly frustrated with strong first half performances followed by a poor second half.

Benwick scored through a Joe Parkes cross being met by the diving header of Ciaran Sharpe, but a bad defensive error and a Gary Davis own goal meant Little Downham led 2-1 at half-time, in an even 45 minutes.

Athletic lost their shape early in the second, allowing Downham to score five without reply.

S Tech Ladies

Prem League

March Town 0 St Ives 7

The Hares scored two own goals and conceded another in the opening 15 minutes.

They created some good chances for Shannon Shaw and Ebony Oglo in the remainder of the first half.

In the second half, Hares’ keeper Tori Sharpe was in great form but couldn’t prevent four further goals from a strong St Ives team.

PoM: Charley Miller.