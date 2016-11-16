Benwick net late leveller

Cambs 5b

Benwick Athletic Res 2 Wicken 2

Benwick got a late equaliser in a topsy-turvy game.

Benwick had a first half lead through a close range Joe Shaw shot and were dominating, only for third placed Wicken to take a second half lead of 2-1 after 65 minutes.

Benwick continued to pressure and a fine individual goal from Neal Longfoot on 85 minutes nabbed a point. Benwick move off the bottom of the league with this crucial point.

March Saracens 5

West Winch 0

Saracens’ fine form continued as they took the points in this fixture in the King’s Lynn Sunday League.

In a fairly even first half all that separated the sides was a long range strike from Andrew Abbott which the keeper couldn’t keep out. In the second half March raised their game and goals from Karl Anderson, Daniel Blake, James Schumann and Ash Taylor sealed it.

MoM: Dan Smethurst – faultless goalkeeping.

NORFOLK SUNDAY

SENIOR CUP

England’s Hope are fancying their chances of glory in the Senior Cup this year after dispatching Norwich Sunday League’s leading team, Acle Rangers. A goal inside the first minute from Paul Richardson settled any Hope nerves. Further goals from Ricky Gunns and Sam Whyborn sent Hope into a winnable quarter-final at home to DE FC.

CSKA in an all-Lynn league affair romped away to a 5-1 win at Maltings.Goals, Maltings: Jake Wiseman; CSKA: Ryan Alexander (4) and Dave Abbott.

CSKA face a potential third all-Lynn league tie in a row as they have been drawn at home to Clenchwarton or Dilham Cross Keys, who play this coming Sunday.