Brace Beck-ons for Wisbech Town’s Alex against Wellingborough

Wisbech Town 5

Wellingborough

Whitworth 1

In-form Alex Beck was at the double as the Fenmen netted four second half goals on Saturday.

Beck (2), Michael Frew and substitute Josh Ford added strikes to Adam Millson’s opener late in the first half.

Before the game at the Elgood’s Stadium the players of Outwell Swifts Under-11’s and Hungate Rovers U11’s took part in an exhibition match which finished 2-1 to Hungate.

Wisbech: Bastock; Stevens, Wilson (Cousins 88), Yong, Fairweather, Hamilton (Ford 64), Millson, Murphy, Smith, Beck, Frew. Unused subs: Goncalves, Hipwell.

Attendance: 221. Referee: David Avison.

Last night (Tuesday) tenth-spot Wisbech were away at fourth-place local rivals Yaxley.

Next Saturday in the ChromaSport United Counties League Premier Division, Wisbech Town travel to Wellingborough, this time to Wellingborough Town, who sit in 17th position.

The Fenmen’s hosts did not have a game last weekend because opponents Boston Town were involved in the FA Cup, a 3-2 loss to Hyde.

Also in the UCL Premier on Tuesday the Fenmen entertain 13th-spot Peterborough Northern Star in a derby at the Elgood’s Fenland Stadium.

Wisbech Ladies cruised through in the next round of the cup winning 6-0 at home to Ketton Ladies. They are due to be home again next Sunday versus Swineshead.

Thurlow Nunn League

First Division

Norwich United 1

March Town United 1

The Hares are in 14th-spot after they grabbed a point at United, who are a point ahead of March and so a draw was perhaps not too surprising a result.

March next face a home game with Swaffham Town on Saturday.

Then on Tuesday in the Cambs Invitation Cup, the Hares entertain Eaton Socon.

Att: 45.

Framlingham Town 4

Wisbech St Mary 0

A hat-trick from Alex Ling sunk 13th-spot Saints, who on Friday night host Norwich CBS in the league.

Then on Tuesday in the Cambs Invitation Cup, Wisbech St Mary are at home to Lakenheath.

Saints: Barker, Davey, Friend, Gibson, Goult, Miller, Mockford, Parnell, Setchell, Sewell, Smith. Subs: Baker, Chilton, Godfrey. Att: 65.