Brown hits hat-trick as Parson Drove go seven up over Spalding Utd Res

ChromaSport

Peterborough League

Division Two

FC Parson Drove 7

Spalding Utd Reserves 1

Drove hit the ground running, moving into quick-flowing passing football early on and Reagan Brown benefitted with a hat-trick.

Brown opened the scoring on the 12th minute mark; further pressure and a flurry of corners eventually bore fruit with Aaron McKenna finishing on 20 minutes.

Drove lost Matty Cawthorn at this time. He has been nursing a hamstring all week and may now see a few weeks out.

Spalding played a direct game; however they never unlocked the Drove defence. Drove got their third through Adam Key within minutes of coming on, the fourth was finished by McKenna in a quick counter straight from Wednesday’s training session.

In the second half both sides struggled to get the ball on the ground. Drove eventually did settle and Brown again netted, while Spalding competed but never looked like scoring. Constant pressure saw a fantastic run and goal by Jermaine Watson who was a threat all second half. A spill from a Spalding corner allowed a tap-in to make the score 6-1.

The Spalding ’keeper made several great one-on-one saves prior to Brown’s immaculate finish to complete his treble.

In a dominant performance with some superb football played against a lacklustre side, the scoreline could have been a lot worse if not for the Spalding United goalkeeper.

A week off from the league now as Drove entertain Brotherhood Sports in the cup at Parson Drove next Saturday.

Division One

AFC Stanground Spts Res 3

Tydd St Mary 12

Jake Clitheroe scored nine times in a super striking display for Tydd at rock-bottom Stanground Sports Reserves.

Clitheroe struck on 7, 20, 32, 37, 40, 55, 58, 80 and 81 minutes. Timothy Lowe added a second half brace and Maxwell Burrell a late goal against Stanground, who have lost all their games, are already on a -30 goal difference and are on -1 points after a deduction.

Cambs League 3B

Wisbech Town Acorns started their campaign with a home win over Burwell Swifts.

Swifts, who narrowly missed out on promotion last season, started the brighter, but rarely produced anything too threatening in the final third.

Acorns grew into the game, but left it late to seal the points. A penalty was awarded and duly converted by Luke Gale in the 91st minute to grab the points.

Manager Karl Schultz said: “We were rusty following two weeks off, but handled everything they threw at us well. It’s early in the season, but that’s a massive result for us.”

Peterborough Youth League U15

March Park Rangers 3 Stamford Yellows 1

Rangers kicked off their new season with an emphatic win against a decent side.

March dominated and opened the scoring with a fine goal from Lewis Kent. Stamford equalised before the break from a free kick. Nojus Konciego went close twice near the end of the first half.

March continued to dominate in the second half and Kent rounded the keeper to score. Kent completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot just before the end.

The outstanding Stamford keeper thwarted MoM Ozzy Lovick-Lane, Luke Hemsley and Kallum Jupp in the second half in an excellent team performance.

l Hungate Rovers are looking for new players to join their U8 and U11 football teams, contact Chris on 077433 54462.

KENT HAT TRICK SEALS WIN