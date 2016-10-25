Busy week at Wisbech Town with trio signing

It has been a busy week of transfer activity at the Elgood’s Stadium with three new arrivals and two departures at Wisbech Town.

Goalkeeper Sam Vince, utility player Liam Fryatt and striker Alex Beck have all put pen-to-paper, with shotstopper Ricky Lovelace and attacking midfielder Jack Friend going in the opposite direction.

Vince arrives on loan from Spalding United while Fryatt agreed terms two days after announcing his departure from King’s Lynn Town.

Beck’s arrival came minutes after scoring the equaliser against his new club in a 2-2 draw at Boston Town on Wednesday.

Michael Frew and Edgaras Buzas netted for the Poachers in the derby before the hosts fought back to claim a point.

On Beck, Wisbech boss Dick Creasey said: “I’ve known Alex a long time and he’s my kind of player. He’s got pace, he’s direct and he knows where the goal is.”

Even though he denied the Fenmen all three points, Beck’s late leveller was seen as a positive by Creasey.

“Alex has gone up in my estimation for the way he has conducted himself,” said Creasey.

“Even though he knew he was signing for us after the game, he gave his all for Boston and that’s how it should be.”

On Friday it was announced that Friend had parted company with the Fenmen, following in the footsteps of goalkeeper Lovelace who left on the Monday.

Friend notched eight goals, including two hat-tricks, in 18 appearances at the Elgood’s Stadium.

Creasey said: “Jack informed me earlier today that he would be leaving the club.

“I asked him to stay to fight for his place but he told me his mind was made up.

“We do, of course, wish him the very best of luck wherever he decides to play his football.”

On Saturday, efforts from Stuart Cobb, Buzas and an own goal saw Wisbech, who were due to travel to Yaxley last night, record a 3-2 success at Cogenhoe United – their first victory against the Cooks since returning to the United Counties League.

Creasey said: “I said to the players after last Saturday that changes had to be made.

“Those changes were made and, although it made it difficult for us today, it will only improve us as we go on.

“The three new players who have come into the team have certainly improved us.”

On Saturday, Wisbech, who are 11th in the ChromaSport UCL Premier Division, are back on their travels again, this time to Oadby Town.