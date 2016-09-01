Calling young female footballers to March Town Ladies

March Town Ladies are asking young female footballers to come along to an open training session.

The aim is to encourage current and new players down to the GER and join some of the adult players, who will be mingling and coaching.

The invitation is also open to established girl teams (u16 and below), with the focus on fun and finding out about the opportunities that are open to them through the game. The groups will be split, with age appropriate matches to complete the session.

Hares manager Gary Davis said: “When my team moved from youth to adults, I lost 60 per cent of the players who were worried about the pressures of adult football. It was really disappointing these players did not give it a go.

“The players who continued have excelled at the game, played in the FA Cup, finished league runners-up and even had coaching opportunities in the US. It would be great to help more girls continue with the game when they finish youth football, and hopefully, if they are with clubs already they can transition into adult teams with their current managers.

“To increase the number of teams in the Fens would be an excellent outcome but even if we can help one player to continue into adult football that’s a success.”

The FREE session is planned for Sunday, October 30 and will be held before the Ladies’ Cup game so that the youngsters can stay and watch.

Food and refreshments will also be available. All players must be registered before the day so the Hares are looking for girls, managers and parents to contact Gary (07824 337771 / davis.cjwjs@talktalk.net) for further details and forms.