Carter completes Parson Drove comeback against Wimblington Res

Lower Junior Cup

Parson Drove 3

Wimblington Res 2

The Drove squad’s strength in depth was used to the full due to a wedding and they outstandingly came from behind twice to beat higher league side Wimblington Res and also win the right to play Leverington A in the next round.

It was against the run of play when Paul Shafer’s header found the back of the net. An outstanding free kick from John Feltell found the top corner, making it 1-1.

In the second half Wimblington replied with a free header. But captain Ryan Brazil’s great solo run and strike found the bottom corner and a Brazil through ball found Drove top scorer Kensey Carter to score his fifth of the season and the winner.

Reg Haigh and Arthur Peck Cup

Christchurch 4

Benwick Res 1

Benwick Athletic Res made a costly goal keeping error in the first minute. Christchurch scored another before Jacob Gray scored from a long George Rowell throw.

On the stroke of half-time, Christchurch got another. Scott Smith hit the crossbar and Matty Smally had a glorious chance before another from Christchurch made it 4-1.

King’s Lynn Sunday League

March Saracens 3

Sutton St James 1

Saracens’ hard work paid dividends.A superb long range strike from Nathan Garner found the back of the net which was followed by a fine goal from Ashley Taylor.

In the second half Sutton scored on the break but Saracens made the game safe when James Hazel poked home from close range after good work from MoM James Schumann.

Under 12

Stanground Sports 2

March Soccer School 4

In a solid all-round team performance, March scored via Jack Conyard (2), Archie Cullum and an own goal.

Squad: Byles, Conyard, Cullum, Gatty, Neve, Racey, Towell, Wojtowych, Yeomans.

Under 16

Isleham 0

March Park Rangers 1

In a game where chances were at a premium, Dom Webb scored the only goal when he dispossessed an Isleham defender.

Man of the match Jack Leigh excelled as did Callum Kirby.

Under 18

MSS 3

Glinton & Northborough 2

In cup action, March beat opposition who are two League Divisions above.

Heroic goals bagged by Ben Watson, Rob Conyard, Toby Allen. Player of match: Luke Cable.

Squad: Allen, Bird, Cable, Conyard, Curtis, Halls, Hayes, Hinton, Neville, J. Monaghan, J. Monaghan, Revell, Watson, Wesley.