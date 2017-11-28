Cawthorn and sub Haime relieve Parson Drove frustration versus Netherton

Peterborough League

FC Parson Drove 4

Netherton A 2

Drove started very well, moving the ball quickly around the park, Netherton from the off starting with a deep lying defensive line making it difficult to get in behind.

Drove had five to six corners early on but did not capitalise, Peter Ryan offering a deeper pivot in the middle of the park which allowed Drove to switch the play and recycle possession.

Kevin Smith got a breakthrough around 20 minutes in, twisting and turning in the box and finishing from close range. Further pressure and chances came and went.

Netherton had a five-minute spell which bore fruit with a 25-yard strike finding the back of the Drove net.

Drove responded well, still playing a quick passing style, but chance after chance was squandered, bringing frustration to the group. Drove got their second through top goal scorer Matty Cawthorn to make it 2-1.

The remaining 15 minutes was a Drove onslaught, as chance after chance went begging.

Second half saw Netherton make a system change to which Drove countered. Frustrations were clearly affecting Drove with so many chances missed including two very good chances in the first 10 minutes of the second half.

Drove were nowhere near the level that was displayed in the first half.

They finally got their third through in-form Cawthorn and the game looked all but done until Netherton scored a neat goal on the counter to make it 3-2.

Drove then hit the cross bar from a Cawthorn free kick and the post from a Ryan Alexander drive, the Netherton goalkeeper also making numerous good saves.

Substitute loanee Teddy Haime made it four from a free kick to relieve the pressure, or so Drove thought as Netherton were awarded a penalty 10 minutes from time, but it was missed.

Manager Gary Haime said: “We were polar opposites from the first half to the second.

“We played some of the best football of the year during the first half yet second half was one of the most disjointed halves of the season.

“We are a developing group, full of talent, full of potential but we must learn and mature, take criticism on board and bring that in to future games.”

Drove face struggling Sawtry Reserves this coming Saturday and hope to secure another three points.

Drove starting 11 – Callum Summers, Karl Anderson, Ash Symonds, Callum Brown, Connor Hughes, Peter Ryan, Kevin Smith, Gaje Drew, Ryan Alexander, Jermaine Watson, Matthew Cawthorn.

Goal scorers – Smith, Cawthorn x2, Haime.

Football

Saturday, November 25

Mead Plant & Grab 5B: Chatteris Fen Tigers Res 1 AFC Christchurch 2; Coldham Utd Res 3 Benwick Ath Res 2; Marchester United 1 Fenstanton R 3; Somersham Tn A 4 L’e Downham Sw’ R 6; Wicken 3 March Soccer Academy 2.

ChromaSport Peterborough & District League

Premier Division: Leverington Sports 3 Thorney 1.

PFA Snr Cup: Moulton H’x 6 Sutton Bridge U 1.

PFA Chlg Cup: Parkway Eagles 1 Tydd St Mary 6.

Division One: Long Sutton Ath v Glinton & N’bro P-P.

Fixtures

Saturday, December 2

Kershaw Premier: Lakenheath v Chatteris Town.

Senior B: Wisbech St Mary Reserves v March Tn United Res.

Mead Plant & Grab 1B: Chatteris Tn Res v Littleport T.

2B: Isleham U v Wimblington, Manea United v Mildenhall U, Swavesey I v March Rangers, Tuddenham 08 v Wisbech St Mary A.

3B: Chatteris Fen Tigers v Burwell Ti, Somersham T Res v Guyhirn, Wisbech St M B v Cottenham U Res, Wisbech Town Acorns v Alconbury R.

4B: Chatteris Tn A v Wisbech T Ac Res, Ely Cru’s R v Coldham Utd, March Rangers Res v Isleham U R, Wimblington Res v Fordham R, Witchford 96 R v Outwell Sw’s Res.

5B: Benwick Ath Res v AFC Christchurch, Coldham Utd Res v Chatteris Fen Ti Res, L Downham Swifts Res v Marchester Utd, March Soccer Academy v Cottenham U A.

Sunday, December 3

Sunday Cent Cup: March Athletic v Gorefield, March Saracens v Murrow Bell.