Chatteris Town exit Cliff Bullen Cup to Thorney

By Dan Mason

Cliff Bullen

Challenge Cup

Chatteris Town 1

Thorney 2

West Street has been home to some memorable cup ties in recent times, but for Chatteris Town this wasn’t one of them.

The Lilies had this contest well within their grasp before the interval, a time that proved to be pivotal for Lea Jordan’s men.

Jordan felt surprised by how a winning position was thrown away, but no complaints on a poorer second-half display that allowed their opponents a path back into the game.

Ben Amery coolly slotted Town into a 31st-minute lead following tidy work from fellow forward Josh Brittin.

Thorney were gifted an equaliser when Town failed to clear a left-sided corner, enabling Leon Gellizeau to tap in from point-blank range just past the hour mark.

The winner, however, was worthy of winning any game. Adam Scott, who has netted 14 goals in 13 appearances for the village side so far this season, fired in a free-kick from at least 35 yards into the top-right six minutes from time, Ryan Rayner left absolutely helpless.

Going behind spurred Town on to surge forward and search for a leveller as the Peterborough League Premier outfit piled everyone behind the ball, and so it worked.

A shock to the system for some, but a stark contrast in how one team can change over the space of a 15-minute team talk.

Lilies: Ryan Rayner, Stuart Porter (c), Simon Howard, Scott Callaghan, Jacob Butler, Aidan Hollis, Josh Dodman (sub Will Grant, 54’), Ben Amery, Gary Smith, Josh Joyce, Josh Brittin. Unused subs: Karpinas, Birch.

Goals: Chatteris – Amery (31’). Thorney – Gellizeau (62’), Scott (84’). Cautions: Chatteris – Dodman (foul), Joyce.

Referee: Andrew Clenshaw.