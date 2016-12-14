Chatteris Town FC bid to end year with a bang after Gillies brace

Craig Gillies bagged a brace to earn Chatteris Town a 2-2 draw at Brampton in the Cambs Kershaw Premier on Saturday.

This means Chatteris are in fourth spot on 32 points from 16 games, 13 points behind leaders Great Shelford but with two games in hand.

The Lilies’ final game of the year will be a top of the table clash with second-placed Eaton Socon at home next Saturday, after which they entertainOutwell Swifts – who are in 13th position – on Saturday, January 7.

Chatteris: Aidan Hollis, Ben Collett, Ben Matthews, Carl Powell, Craig Gillies, Gary Smith, Jack Whiting, Scott Callaghan, Simon Howard, Stuart Porter, Will Mason, Subs: Karl Anderson, Ashley Blanchflower, Jacob Butler.