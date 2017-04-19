Chatteris Town FC mower stolen

Chatteris Town Football Club have had their ride-on John Deere mower stolen some time on Wednesday.

Lilies chairman, Julian Young, said: “The police are aware but we fear it’s long gone.

“If anybody does know of its whereabouts then please contact the police or a member of the club.

“Unfortunately, this now means we cannot cut our pitches and the cost of getting someone in to do it is not an option long term.

“If anyone can help us out with cutting our pitches we would be eternally grateful. This is the latest setback this hard working club has had after previous clubhouse and changing room break-ins.

“This setback is soul destroying to all the busy, hard working committee, helpers and players.”

For information and help on the mower, contact Julian Young on 07900 160985.