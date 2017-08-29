Chatteris Town off the Kershaw Cambs League mark

Cambs Kershaw

Premier Division

Chatteris Town 1

Lakenheath 0

Chatteris picked up their first points of the season as they grabbed a narrow victory, writes Dan Mason.

With two defeats in two games, a Ben Matthews header from a Karl Anderson left-sided cross on 58 minutes was a relief to boss Ashley Taylor.

Goalkeeper Ryan Rayner made a vital point-blank save following a defensive mishap just before half-time. A close-range shot hit the outside of the Lilies’ post on 64 minutes.

Matthews and substitute Dave Turnbull were denied by the visiting shot-stopper, and winger Alex Ashley went close.

Lilies: Ryan Rayner, Adam Parmenter (Josh Dodman, 64), Dean Grogan, Simon Howard, Karl Anderson, Scott Callaghan, Aidan Hollis, Brandon Ransome (Dave Turnbull, 46), Ben Matthews (c), Scott Taylor, Tony Brown (Alex Ashley, 46). Unused: Ben Collett, Matthew Walshe, Josh Brittin. Att: 93. Cautions: Chatteris – Callaghan. Sent off: Lakenheath – Sobiechowski. Referee: Jordan Marin.