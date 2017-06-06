Chatteris Town striker Gillies moves to King’s Lynn

Last season’s Chatteris Town FC leading scorer Craig Gillies has made big move, signing a one-year deal with Step 3 Southern League side King’s Lynn Town.

Promoted Tydd St Mary FC have got club captain Will Kirkham plus a host of other players to re-sign.

Ex-Fenman forward Tommy Treacher and former King’s Lynn player Alan Burch have joined the Peterborough League Division One side.

Tom Curson, Jake Clitheroe, Dan Clitheroe, Paul Newcombe and Nick Ainslie also put pen to paper.

Wisbech Town’s first competitive fixture of the 2017/18 season will be against Wellingborough Town as part of the three-day 2017 UCL & Peterborough League Ground Hop on Sunday, July 30 at the Elgoods Fenland Stadium at 5pm, the eighth and final game of the weekend.