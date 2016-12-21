Clenchwarton end Wisbech CSKA FC unbeaten run

KING’S LYNN & DISTRICT SUNDAY FOOTBALL LEAGUE

SPONSORED BY DOUBLE G CLOTHING

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 18

LEAGUE CUP GROUP STAGE

Clenchwarton became the first team this season to inflict defeat upon CSKA FC with a thrilling 4-5 away win in The Cage.

The result means Old White Bell win Group A and leaves Clenchwarton in pole position to claim the 2nd qualification spot.

The game started 10-a-side and it was Clenchwarton who raced into a 3-0 lead thanks to an Alex Thaxton hat trick. Billy Russell made it a quite unbelievable 0-4 to Clenchwarton before CSKA pulled one back through Max Mattless.

Adam Mason made it 1-5 before CSKA staged one almighty comeback and fell one goal short of a draw.

Arron McKenna, Jordan Fiddes and Joe Woods scored for CSKA in a tense finale.

Elm moved into second place in Group B with a 4-1 win over Three Holes.

Jack Brand scored for Three Holes but Elm secured the win through Ricky Melton 2, Jordan Jolley and Dan Short.

DIVISION TWO

CSKA Young Boys will see Christmas in as league leaders after a tense and hard fought 2-1 win over Shouldham.

Danny Child scored for Shouldham but Young Boys made sure of the win through Callum Elsey and Craig Pack.

CSKA Reserves demolished Tydd St. Mary in a one-sided 0-15 scoreline.

CSKA scored through Jake Miller 4, Phil Franklin 3, Joe Lee 3, Ash Fountain, Chris Webb, Jake Graham, Brad Kennedy and an own goal.

It is with sadness that we report that West Lynn Wanderers have folded with immediate effect.