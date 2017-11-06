Clinical Clitheroe strikes again for Tydd St Mary at Crowland

Chromasport & Trophies Peterborough League

Division 1

Crowland Town 2 Tydd St. Mary FC 3

Tydd St Mary made the short trip across South Holland to local rivals Crowland Town on Saturday and came away with all three points after a gutsy performance.

These teams were two divisions apart last season, but you would not have known it. Both teams were battling well, and it was Tydd that broke the deadlock first.

A great flowing move saw Eddy Pentney expertly slide in Jake Clitheroe after just four minutes to put The Saints 0-1 up. Crowland dug in and levelled the score on 24 minutes, 1-1. The scores remained all square at the break.

The Saints came out for the second half and started the brighter and it was on 61 minutes when a Dan Piccaver back heel found Clitheroe to lash home for his second and to put Tydd ahead again, 1-2.

Clitheroe then scored his third to complete his hat-trick on 67 minutes when Jason Bradshaw singled out his run and Clitheroe did the rest, 1-3.

Crowland were not taking this lying down and in a hotly contested match, they were awarded a dubious penalty on 72 minutes which was duly despatched past Tydd ‘keeper, Dave Cooper, 2-3

Both sides then had chances to add to their tally but The Saints saw the game out for the win.

Man of the Match: Stu Brown (Tydd).