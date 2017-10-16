Clitheroe strikes PFA Challenge Cup six for Tydd at Glinton

PFA Challenge Cup

Glinton & Northborough 2 Tydd St. Mary 8

Tydd got back to winning ways on Saturday in quick time when Jake Clitheroe seized upon a mistake and punished Glinton with a great goal after just eight seconds.

Glinton had their chances and on 24 minutes forced Tydd keeper, David Cooper, to pull off a great save.

Jason Bradshaw made it 2-0 after 28 minutes when Eddy Pentney ghosted in from the left and put in a searching cross that found Bradshaw at the far post to fire into the roof of the net.

Clitheroe made it 3-0 on 33 minutes thanks to a pass from Alan Burch, who on 40 minutes whipped in a great free kick that saw Clitheroe flick on and Dan Piccaver volley in.

The second half was much the same story with the Saints on the front foot and Clitheroe causing all sorts of problems for the Glinton defence.

Clitheroe netted on 51 minutes when Pentney found him and just six minutes later Clitheroe made it 6-0 with an almost carbon copy goal, this time fed in by Bradshaw.

Tydd’s domination of the game continued and Clitheroe in the 69th minute fired home under the keeper’s body after a good ball in from Tim Lowe.

Clitheroe made it 8-0 for The Saints on 73 minutes when he scored his sixth goal of the game. Stu Easey laid a great ball in behind the defence and Clitheroe did the rest.

Tydd naturally took their foot off the gas for the final 15 minutes of the game and Glinton took advantage of this and scored two good goals to give themselves some hope but it was too little too late and Tydd progressed to the next round.

PFA Senior Cup: Crowland Town 1 Long Sutton 3 (Thomas Treacher, Liam O’Connor 2).

ChromaSport Peterborough League Premier Division: Sutton Bridge U 2 (Sam Cooper, Matthew Eaton) Stamford Li 4.

Division Two: Parkway Eagles 1 FC Parson Drove 5.

Division Three: Cardea FC 8 Leverington Sports Res 0.

Division Four: Long Sutton Ath Reserves 5 (Vincent Mackie, Louis Preston, Steven Robinson 2, Ryan Thorpe) Netherton Utd ‘B’ 1; Tydd St Mary Res 1 (Paul Richardson) Ramsey T Res 2.

Fixtures Saturday

ChromaSport League

Premier Division: Deeping Rgrs R v Sutton Bridge U, Leverington Sport v Moulton Hx.

Division One: Netherton U R v Tydd St Mary.

Division Four: Long Sutton Res v Holbeach ‘A’, Tydd St M Res v AFC Stanground A.

Division Five: Leverington A v AFC Orton.