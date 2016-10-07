Coach Hipwell: Wisbech Town need to keep it tighter

Wisbech Town player-coach Luke Hipwell says the Fenmen need to improve their decision making if they are to start climbing up the United Counties League table.

Defender Hipwell’s comments came after 12th-spot Wisbech conceded a late equaliser during the 2-2 at Wellingborough Town on Saturday.

Hipwell said: “We are conceding goals far too easily. We are making poor decisions at the wrong time and at crucial times in games.

“We were the better team on Saturday but I never felt that we were in total control of the game. We talked about starting on the front foot in the second half.

“We did that and probably created as many chances in the second half as we did the previous four or five games, but sometimes we don’t react quick enough to the second ball and that can bring the opposition on to you.

“I should have scored with a header, Frewy (Michael Frew) has missed a couple of good chances and so has Billy (Smith).”

Harry Limb scored both of Wisbech’s goals, his second arriving after a flowing move involving Smith and Frew towards the end of the first half.

“I thought for the first 20 minutes we started really brightly,” admitted Hipwell.

“We pressed from the front, which is something that we’d been working on in training, and it allowed us to squeeze up the pitch and nick the ball from them in their half and that’s where our goal came from.

“Sometimes we should manage the game better but I think it was a penalty for their equaliser. We reacted really well to their goal, which is something we haven’t been doing after conceding.”

Last night, the Fenmen continued the start to a busy month of action with a league game at runaway league leaders Peterborough Sports.

On Saturday, they host Harrowby United at the Elgood’s Stadium before entertaining Deeping Rangers in the League Cup on Tuesday night.

Due to Newport Pagnell’s continued involvement in the Buildbase FA Vase, Wisbech’s ChromaSport UCL Premier match at the Swans on Saturday, October 22 has been postponed. Instead they travel to Cogenhoe United, 3pm.