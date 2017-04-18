Course for new referees at Wisbech St Mary FC

A course for new referees will take place at Wisbech St Mary FC starting on June 7.

It will run over a couple of Sundays in mid-June and will be a practical style course delivered chiefly outside on the pitch. The minimum age is 14 years old and is open to both male and females. Cambs FA have been able to secure a 50 per cent reduction for any females taking the course.

Cambs FA have sponsorship for the course, so anyone aged 16 or over who would like to take the course and gain their FA referee qualification then referee a minimum of five games on the Cambs Saturday afternoon league, can get a full refund.

For details email: colin.hills@cambridgeshirefa.com