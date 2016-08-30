Creasey hails Wisbech Town FC cup heroes

Wisbech Town FC boss Dick Creasey hailed his side after lifting some early silverware with a Cambs Invitation Cup final triumph.

The Fenmen destroyed higher-league Cambridge City in the final at Newmarket Town (see page 71).

Billy Smith, Harry Limb, Michael Frew and Luke Wilson scored for the Fenmen.

A delighted Creasey said: “I thought we were exceptionally good in the first half. In the second half it was obvious that they were going to come to have a go.

“They got a goal, but we didn’t lose our shape and went down their end and got another one.

“Our front two worked their socks off, Sam Murphy at centre-half was superb, while Jack Friend took his chance tonight and did well.

“Like I said earlier this week, we haven’t been too bad this season. We were poor at Leicester Nirvana but other than that we’ve played well.

“I think we trusted the surface tonight as we’ve got a lot of very good footballers.

“There were some excellent individual displays but, above all, it was an excellent team performance.”

Creasey’s joy was not matched by his opposite number, Dan Gleeson, who tore into his Southern League-based Lilywhites players after their shabby display.

Gleeson said: “Inexperience is no excuse,” he said.

“That was pathetic, absolutely pathetic. Players come to me asking ‘why am I not playing, why am I not in the side?’

“On that performance, that’s exactly why they’re not in the side. We made six or seven changes but to come out here and perform like that is unacceptable.”

Wisbech beat Potton United 4-1 in the ChromaSport United Counties League Cup after the sides were deadlocked at half-time 1-1.

Jack Friend netted a second half hat-trick and Michael Frew had equalised in the 36th minute after Gillies’ 27th-minute opener at the Fenland Stadium on Saturday.

Attendance: 133.

Next Saturday Wisbech Town entertain Rothwell Corinthians in the ChromaSport UCL Premier.