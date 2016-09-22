Creasey reads riot act to Wisbech Town FC

Wisbech Town manager Dick Creasey has branded his side’s last two performances as “unacceptable” and has made his players aware of his feelings.

Creasey was already furious with the Fenmen’s no-show in their FA Vase replay at Mildenhall, which they lost 4-0, before Saturday’s 4-1 humiliation on the road at Harborough Town.

It left the Fenmen under added pressure going into last night’s home league encounter against Yaxley and former boss Brett Whaley.

An angry Creasey, who was set to ring the changes last night, tore into his side, saying: “Our last two performances on the pitch have been unacceptable.

“I would like to apologise to the large number of supporters who travelled to both games because as far as I’m concerned we win together and we lose together.

“We need to turn it around very, very quickly because if we don’t then there’s going to have to be some changes in personnel at the club.

“I won’t put up with it and the club won’t put up with it.”

Creasey added: “That was as good a Harborough side as I’ve seen before, but we shouldn’t be going there and getting battered.

“We all aired our views at training on Thursday after the Mildenhall defeat and I thought we’d got it out of our systems, but we obviously didn’t.”

Harry Limb netted for the Fenmen, who also entertain Oadby Town on Saturday, at Harborough Town.

Creasey still believes his team can quickly climb the United Counties League table if they can put a string of results together.

“I have never known such an unpredictable league as this one this season,” said Creasey.

“Other than Peterborough Sports, no other side has found some consistency so far.

“If we pick up a few results then we can do well, but we’ve got to start showing some grit.

“But results have been so unpredictable. Before Saturday, you would have said that the Oadby game at home was a banker but then they go to Holbeach and pick up a point at the weekend.”

Reserve goalkeeper Adam Wright, who Creasey attached no blame to for the last two performances, will continue to deputise between the posts with regular custodian Ricky Lovelace sidelined with broken ribs.

Results – Saturday

Kershaw Premier: Hardwick 2 Chatteris Tn 1.

Senior B: Bar Hill 2 Wisbech SM Res 1.

Mead Plant & Grab 1B: Fenstanton 2 March Res 3.

3B: Benwick 5 Earith U 2; Wis SM B 1 Offord U 8.

4B: Isleham Res 3 Coldham U 0.

5B: Coldham U Res 3 Needingworth Res 1.

Creake Shield: AFC B Mow 2 Chatteris Tn Res 3; Huntingdon U 11 March Rgs 1; Manea U 1 L Downham Sw 5; Mildenhall U 2 Wis SM A 1; Upwell Tn 0 Alconbury 2.

Cambs L Jun Cup: Doddington U 5 Wicken 2; Guyhirn 3 Upwell T Res 1; Marchester U 5 March Rg Res 3; Outwell Res 2 Ely Crus Res 1; Whittlesey B 2 Wis SM C 6.

Peterborough League

Pres Prem Shield: Wisbech T Res 3 Holbeach R 2.

Premier: Ketton 3 Leverington 1.

Division One: Long Sutton 3 Whittlesey R 3; Peterborough WH 1 Sutton Bridge 1.

Intermediate Shld: Sutton Bridge R v Ramsey P-P.

Division Two: Leverington Res 1 Pb Parkway 3.

League Shield: AFC Orton 3 Lg Sutton Res 1; Feeder Soc 2 Tydd SM Res 4; Leverington A 2 P’boro WH Res 5; P’n Drove 1 Pbro NECI 4.

Division Five: Ramsey Res 6 Wisbech Ac U21 4.

