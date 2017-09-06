Creasey resigns as Wisbech Town FC boss

Dick Creasey has quit as manager of Wisbech Town Football Club.

The club stated: “Following last night’s 3-1 defeat at home to Boston Town, Dick Creasey handed in his resignation as manager of Wisbech Town Football Club and this was accepted by club chairman Paul Brenchley.

“The club would like to place on record its appreciation for the huge amount of hard work and effort which Dick has put in since returning for a third stint as manager in April 2015.

“While the search for a permanent replacement is ongoing, Glen Maddison, Luke Hipwell and Paul Cousins will take charge of team affairs, starting with the visit of St Andrews on Saturday.”