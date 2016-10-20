Creasey steps up hunt for new Wisbech Town faces

Wisbech Town boss Dick Creasey is stepping up his search for new faces this week as the Fenmen begin a run of four successive away games – starting at Boston Town tonight.

Creasey is looking to make changes following his side’s 4-2 home reverse to Desborough Town on Saturday where Jon Fairweather and Billy Smith found the back of the net.

“We didn’t do that bad against Desborough but individual errors have cost us dearly,” admitted Creasey.

“That is the best Desborough side I’ve seen for many a year and the game was there for us to win.

“We’ve played really well at times, but mistakes have cost us.”

Creasey, who could be without Scott Johnson, Luke Hipwell, Sam Murphy and Michael Frew for tonight’s game, is looking to bring in another striker as one of the two new signings.

The Wisbech chief wants to give young frontman Harry Limb some extra protection.

“Harry has done tremendously well for us this season but you’ve got to remember that he is still only 17,” said Creasey.

“When we want to protect him a little, we need to take him out of the equation but at the moment we can’t do that as we don’t have any cover in that position.”

Murphy remains a Wisbech player despite the midfielder signing a dual registration with EvoStik Division One South outfit AFC Stamford.

Last Tuesday, the Fenmen progressed to the next stage of the UCL League Cup with a 3-1 victory over Deeping Rangers, where Limb (2) and Fairweather were on target.

On Saturday, Wisbech travel to Cogenhoe before a trip to Yaxley Town and former boss Brett Whaley on Tuesday.

Wisbech remain in 11th on goal difference in the ChromaSport UCL Premier Division. On Monday night, the club announced that goalkeeper Ricky Lovelace had left the club by mutual consent.