Creasey will be in charge of Wisbech Town FC next season

Dick Creasey will again be in charge of the Fenmen’s first team next season.

Interviewed on Wisbech Town’s website, the veteran boss confirmed he will stay on for another year.

Creasey feels he has unfinished business with the squad, said he wants to “repay one or two people at the club,” and wants one more crack at UCL glory during 2017/18.

Speaking after their home victory over Sleaford Town at the Elgood’s Fenland Stadium on Good Friday afternoon, Creasey said: “I will be staying for one more season.

“I’ve been in discussion with the directors and the chairman. I needed to make sure it was right at my ripe old age of 48-plus.

“There are lots of things I could do on a Saturday afternoon.”

Creasey, who is pictured with the February UCL manager of the month award, added: “I still feel I need to repay one or two people at the club. That’s not in terms of money, that’s in terms of can we be successful and you know, we’ve talked about gates being down this season. but we’ve got the best supporters in the league, without a shadow of a doubt.

“No disrespect, we’ve got a little bit to repay. It’s going to be a hard summer for me, a short one, because by the time we finish two weeks on Monday to when we’re back in, is not a long period.

“It’s going to be intense as I have got to make sure that the people that I bring to the club, and keep at the club, are 100 per cent behind what I want to do and what we want to achieve.

“I can only thank the directors and chairman for asking me to return here.

“It will probably not be to everyone’s liking but we are looking to stay and have a season where we can try and achieve something.”

After going behind early, the Fenmen came back to win 3-1 against Sleaford Town. Their goal scorers were Michael Frew (49 minutes), Luke Wilson (56) and Billy Smith (75).

Today (Easter Monday), Holbeach United are the visitors in a game which will go some way to deciding which club finishes highest in the table.

The rivals are currently locked on 70 points apiece, occupying sixth and seventh with the Fenmen higher by virtue of a superior goal difference. Kick off in this local derby will be 3pm.