Cup holders Wisbech Town cruise into semi-finals

CAMBS INVITATION CUP

Quarter-final

Wisbech Town 4 Eaton Socon 2

Wisbech Town FC cruised into the semi-finals of the Cambridgeshire Invitation Cup, sponsored by Ridgeons Ltd, on Tuesday night.

The ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division side had Harry Limb’s hat-trick to thank as the holders enjoyed a 4-2 win over Cambs Kershaw outfit Eaton Socon.

Socon struck first before Limb’s treble, while Sam Murphy sealed it with an 80th-minute goal.

A victory for the 10 men of Ely City, 2-1 over Histon, meant they will face Wisbech St Mary.

Cambs Invitation Cup semi-finals (Tuesday, Feb 14): Ely City vs. Wisbech St Mary, Cambridge City vs. Wisbech Town.

* The Fenmen will travel to Thrapston Town in the next round of the UCL KO Cup, date to be confirmed.