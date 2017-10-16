Departing March Town striker Allen: King’s Lynn chance too good to turn down

Departing Hare Toby Allen said the chance to be coached by the likes of ex-professionals Ian Culverhouse, Grant Holt and Simon Lappin at King’s Lynn was too good an opportunity to turn down.

Lynn’s Reserves signing beat off stiff competition from the likes of Wisbech Town to secure the signature of the teenage hot shot from March Town United.

On the move, Allen, 17, said: “I’m really excited to be joining Lynn and it’s a great opportunity for me.

“There is no team anywhere local that could offer you the chance to be training with the likes of Grant Holt and Simon Lappin twice a week.

“They’re unbelievable players to be learning off and I want to get as far as I can with my football.”

King’s Lynn Town Reserves boss Robbie Back said: “Toby has scored lots of goals for March first team and their under-18 side this season which is an excellent return for somebody of his age.

“Ian (Culverhouse) and myself spoke to Toby before the Hitchin game last week and for Ian to take the time to speak to a young player who I was bringing to the club is brilliant.”

S Tech Prem League

March Town Ladies 0 Netherton Ladies 2

A much improved performance from the Hares saw the team disappointed with the final score against leaders Netherton.

In an even first half, March Town were unlucky not to score when Shannon Shaw was put through by Adele Munday. Netherton scored on the break to lead 1-0 at half time. An even second half saw the Hares hit the bar and Livvi Hodges and Emma Frost go close but a speculative Netherton long shot settled it.

Joint PoM: Shannon Shaw and Emma Frost.

l Wisbech Town Acorns succumbed to their first defeat of the season in the Lower Junior Cup away to Fordham Reserves.

Despite hitting the post early on, the hosts took the lead before Kensey Carter equalised. A sucker punch goal early in the second half saw Fordham progress to the next round.

Manager Karl Schultz said: “We were nowhere near good enough against Fordham. Credit where it’s due, they defended well, but to lose in that manner was a real kick in the teeth.

“We picked up a couple of injuries which I’m hoping aren’t long term, especially with some big matches coming up in the next month.”