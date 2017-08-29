Eaton gobbles up Sutton Bridge Peterborough Football League brace

ChromaSport Peterborough & District League

A Matthew Eaton brace ensured Sutton Bridge United triumphed 2-1 over Peterborough Sports Reserves − who had a man sent-off − in the Premier Division.

The sides were deadlocked 1-1 at half-time.

Leverington Sports were blitzed 6-2 at Stamford Lions, Ryan Alexander (74 minutes) and sub Daniel Paynter (88) replying.

Jake Clitheroe bagged a second half hat-trick but Tydd St Mary, with Darren Rawthorn already red-carded, were 4-0 down at the break to visitors Peterborough Polonia, who won 7-2 in Division One.

Jason Bradshaw collected a second yellow card with seven minutes remaining.