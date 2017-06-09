Elm captain marvel and Thomas Clarkson Wisbech pupil Harvey’s Lakenheath triumphs

Harvey Wilson, who lives in Elm and is currently attending his first year at Thomas Clarkson School in Wisbech, is the captain of Lakenheath FC U12s who have just completed a treble winning season.

Harvey joined Lakenheath Youth at the end of 2014/2015 season and hasn’t looked back since.

The 2016/2017 season has been a fantastic time for Harvey and the Lakenheath team who lifted all four of the trophies they won in their first fully competitive season.

Lakenheath were unbeaten in the Mid Norfolk Division 1 league, playing 15 games, winning 14 with only one draw, also winning the Mid Norfolk Division 1 League Cup against Reffley 3-1 after extra time followed by winning the Challenge Cup final.

Probably their biggest achievement was winning the Suffolk FA U12 County Cup as approx 65 teams from all over the Suffolk region entered. The game was played at Kirkley & Pakefield FC in Lowestoft against Cornard Dynamos, where extra time was required again to win 6-3.

Harvey received manager’s and players’ player of the year for season 2015/2016 with a massive 38 assists and five goals.