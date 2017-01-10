Elm qualify for King’s Lynn League Cup KO stages with win at Sutton St James

KING’S LYNN AND DISTRICT SUNDAY FOOTBALL LEAGUE

SPONSORED BY DOUBLE G CLOTHING

SUNDAY, JANUARY 8

LEAGUE CUP GROUP STAGE

Elm also ensured qualification for the League Cup KO stages with a 3-1 away win over Sutton St. James.

Joe Harrison scored for Sutton but goals from Sam Moses, Ryan Brazil and Ricky Melton ensure Elm went through behind England’s Hope in Group C.

DIVISION ONE

England’s Hope extended their lead at the top of Division One with a 4-0 routine win over MacMillan.

MacMillan were no pushovers but couldn’t handle the Hope firepower.

Sam Whyborn, Justin Uddin and a Michael Chow double gave Hope the win.

DIVISION TWO

The only fixture to take place was at March and the visitors, Three Holes, left with a 10-2 win under their belt.

Ash Taylor scored both for March but it was nowhere near enough as Jack Brand smashed five goals of his own for Three Holes!

Dan Cowell nabbed a hat-trick with goals also for Micah Baxter and Tom Hubbard.