Emneth take King’s Lynn Sunday CSKA derby spoils over Young Boys at Wisbech Clarkson Academy

K.LYNN AND DISTRICT SUNDAY LEAGUE

By Will Jones

Division Two

CSKA Reserves remain unbeaten after a hard fought 3-3 score against Clenchwarton Victory.

On target for CSKA Reserves were Ryan Barnes, Jake Ogden and Phil Franklin.

West Lynn moved up to fourth in the table following a fourth consecutive win at basement side Tydd St Mary.

Division One

CSKA Emneth and CSKA Young Boys clashed in a derby at the Clarkson Academy.

A valiant effort from the Young Boys was not enough as CSKA recorded a 4-1 success to move them on equal points with Chilvers at the top of the table.

Goals came from Toby Allen, Max Mattless, Arron McKenna and Scott Wylie, with Aiden Rouse replying.

Cambridgeshire Challenge Cup

Woodman’s Cottage are the sole survivors in the competition after March Saracens lost 7-1 to Guyhirn where Ash Taylor was on target.

Cherrington Cup

England’s Hope booked their place in the last four with a fine performance against a strong Sutton Bridge team.

Goals from Paul Richardson, Cory Collins, Ben Jimson and Damon Gunns were enough to book a semi-final spot with Robert Hook replying.

Southery ASA travelled to Long Sutton Sunday and cruised to a 5-2 away win. Sutton replied with goals from Brandon England and Adam Jackson, but ASA progressed to the last eight of the competition.

Ingoldisthorpe welcomed Gorefield, but were unable to find a way past the visiting Gorefield defence.

In return, Gorefield managed to score three through Jamie Leet and a brace from James McManus.