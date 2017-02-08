England’s Hope edge through to King’s Lynn League semi date with old Wisbech foes CSKA

KING’S LYNN & DISTRICT SUNDAY FOOTBALL LEAGUE SPONSORED BY DOUBLE G CLOTHING

CHERRINGTON CUP

With Chilvers folding in the summer, this year will see a new name on the Cherrington Cup for the first time in five years.

England’s Hope made it through to a semi-final date with old foes CSKA, but only just!

They were made to fight to the very end by Old White Bell and it was Hope who prevailed by 3 goals to 2.

Paul “Smudge” Richardson smashed in a treble for Hope with a pair of Murphy’s, father and son John and Dan, on the scoresheet for Bell.

QUEEN ELIZABETH CUP

Runaway league leaders CSKA Youngboys hosted a Sutton St James side who had found some serious form of late.

Both sides fought tooth and nail and couldn’t be separated after 90 minutes with Jason Bradshaw giving Sutton the lead and Callum Elsey equalising for Youngboys.

The tie went to penalties and Sutton claimed the semi-final spot with a 5-4 win.

March Saracens hosted Fleet UC in a Cambs/Lincs affair and March romped to a 5-0 win and a semi-final spot.

Fleet started with 10 and never gave up throughout with a determined performance.

March scored through James Schulmann, Dan Blake, Dan Smethurst, Adrian Watson and David Youens.

William Burt made their semi-final spot secure with a 3-1 win over Tydd St Mary.

Jamie Sands scored for the Lincolnshire side but it wasn’t enough as goals from Connor Jackson 2 and Bobby Elvin saw them through.

DIVISION TWO

In a league first, Shouldham hosted CSKA Reserves in a “double header” fixture.

This involves playing both the home and away fixture at the same ground, on the same day.

Each game is made up of two 30-minute halves.

CSKA Reserves made the most of the opportunity by recording 2 wins.

The first game ended 2-0 to CSKA with Jake Miller notching both.

The second game ended 3-1 to CSKA with their goals coming from Connor Ratcliffe, Nathan Watson and Brad Kennedy. Louis Garrett got Shouldham’s consolation.

The league chairman was in attendance and wishes to thank both sides for a fantastic spectacle and both sides were a credit to the league with their approach to the games and their manner throughout.