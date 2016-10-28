England’s Hope finally concede but score nine past MacMillan in King’s Lynn League

KING’S LYNN & DISTRICT SUNDAY FOOTBALL LEAGUE

SPONSORED BY DOUBLE G CLOTHING

DIVISION ONE

The run is over... England’s Hope have finally conceded! But unfortunately for MacMillan, England’s Hope scored nine of their own.

Ivo Crisp got MacMillan on the scoresheet but a hat trick from Paul Richardson set Hope on their way. Ricky Gunns and Justin Uddin chipped in with two apiece and there were goals for Aaron Wykes and Jack Dougal.

CR Eastern hosted title challengers CSKA and with Brad Key and Neil Goodbourn scoring they seemed to have a chance but CSKA, again, proved too strong with Aaron McKenna leading the way with two goals. Joe Woods, Max Matless and an own goal completed the 5-2 scoreline.

Maltings kept up their good form with hard earned 4-2 away win over Elm. Owen Bell, Liam Somerton, Dion Cuthbert and Kieran Nurse earned Maltings the win with Ryan Brazil notching both Elm’s goals.

DIVISION TWO

Three Holes moved into second place with a comfortable 7-2 away win over Fleet, despite ending the match with nine men!

Dan Ewing and Ronnie Everett scored for Fleet but Three Holes moved up the table thanks to Toby Retchless, Matt Standen, Dave Knights, Dan Hempson and a Dan Cowell hattrick.

March Saracens romped to a surprise and deserved 7-1 win over high-flyers Shouldham. Dan Smethurst, Dan Blake, Lewis Jupp and a Karl Anderson hat trick earned March all three points.

West Winch got on the board against CSKA Reserves through Matty Gollands but goals from Shaun Dickerson and a Connor Ratcliffe brace gave CSKA the win.