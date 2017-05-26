Ex-King’s Lynn defender Emmington latest of Wisbech Town FC three summer signings

Wisbech Town FC have made their first three summer signings in the space of a week.

Defender Danny Emmington is the latest recruit to the Elgood’s Fenland Stadium having returned to the club.

Emmington spent last season with Step 3 Southern League neighbours King’s Lynn Town and with Thurlow Nunn Leaguers Wisbech St Mary FC.

Emmington (22) was an under-18 player for the Fenmen in 2011-12 and also started four first team games (plus three as sub) before joining March Town in July 2012.

Boss Dick Creasey also has raided one of his rival UCL clubs Holbeach United to capture former Fenmen striker Josh Ford and captain Jamie Stevens for season 2017/18.

Ford ended the season as Holbeach’s top-scorer with 22 goals and struck 21 times for Wisbech during the 2014/15 campaign.

The 26-year-old numbers Boston Town and Spalding United among his former clubs.

Players also confirmed for 2017-18: Hamilton, Kennedy, Murphy, Beck, Fairweather, Vince, Millson, Hipwell, Frew, Smith, Wilson, Knight.

Former Fenman Robbie Harris has been appointed manager of Fakenham Town FC.