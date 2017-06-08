Ex-pro Warren joins Wisbech St Mary FC management

Wisbech St Mary FC firsts’ management team is joined by ex-professional footballer Mark Warren.

Some of the defender’s former clubs are Leyton Orient, Oxford United, Notts County, Colchester United and Southend United along with being former first team captain at King’s Lynn FC.

Warren will assist Arran Duke along with Ed Godfrey for the 2017/2018 Thurlow Nunn League season.

St Mary’s new side WSM Saints have added to their coaching staff the experienced Colin Haime.

Colin’s former clubs include then-Southern League outfits Bromley and Dartford and has previously managed Parson Drove Reserves. Colin joins the management team of Gary Haime, assistant Marty Young and player/coach Chris McAree.

WSM Saints manager Gary Haime said: “I have been trying to bring Colin back into the game for some time now, Colin has a very direct approach and his knowledge will be a huge asset to me and the team, he will add some light and shade to my coaching team and I feel is a huge signing for us.”

Former WSM player Marley Coe is the new Reserve team manager in the Cambs Kershaw Senior B league.

He said: “I am very excited about the opportunity at a club I love, I will be bringing back some former Saints to blend with some of the existing youth at the club.”

Friendly confirmations for WSM, all July: 8 Great Shelford home; 11 Moulton Harrox away; 15 Eaton Socon home; 18 Holbeach United home; 22 Sawbridgeworth Town away; 25 Wisbech Town home.

Team Saints’ confirmed friendlies, all July unless stated: 12 Outwell Swifts; 17 Ramsey Town; 15 Leverington Firsts; 21 Yaxley Res; 29 league game - Groundhop vs Spalding; August 3: Redgate Rangers. The Nathan Forbes Memorial Shield this year will be Wisbech St Mary Saints playing Leverington Sports and Social Club, July 15, KO 11.30am. This will be an annual event in former Saints player Nathan’s memory.