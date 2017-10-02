Ex-Wisbech Town FC striker Limb called up for Euro U19’s tournament

Former Wisbech Town FC forward Harry Limb has earned an international call-up.

The striker, now with Premier League Burnley’s Development Squad, has been selected by Northern Ireland for three matches in the qualifying round of the European Under-19 Championships.

The teenager travelled to Poland for matches against Poland on Wednesday, October 4, Germany on Saturday, October 7 and Belarus on Tuesday, October 10.

Limb joined the Clarets last season from the Fenmen.