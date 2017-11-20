FC Parson Drove net magnificent 7 at Leverington Reserves

Peterborough League Intermediate Shield

Leverington Reserves 0 FC Parson Drove 7

A classic local derby returned this weekend (Saturday, Nov 18), as Drove went in as favourites from the division above, but not a game to be taken for granted.

Leverington have had some good results in recent weeks including a strong win against a good Wisbech St Mary A side 7-2.

Drove could not include Ryan Alexander due to being cup tied and were missing Adam Key under suspension but still had a very strong 16 including new signing Karl Anderson.

Drove started very well sticking with the new system and opened the scoring with a Steven Thompson header capitalising on a superb delivery from captain Callum Brown around the 20 minute mark.

Drove were clearly dominating the game with only brief periods of effective possession from the hosts. The second from Matty Cawthorn came with a sweetly struck drive that the Leverington keeper could only parry into the net, this was followed up minutes later with a goal of the day from Teddy Haime.

Drove’s midfield three Gaje Drew, Kevin Smith and Robbie Knight controlled the game superbly and shifted tempo when required.

Drove continued to press and string together some very good football considering the winter surface.

Leverington came close with a well struck free-kick by Kensey Carter; however this is about all the hosts had to shout about during the first half.

Drove added their fourth direct from a Teddy Haime corner which was whipped in underneath the hosts’ bar.

Cawthorn added a fifth from the penalty spot and chould have been credited with a first half hat-trick as he ran on to a Teddy Haime through ball and got to it before the goalkeeper, then proceeded to put the ball in the net. Not only was the goal not given, Cawthorn received a yellow card.

Wing backs Connor Hughes and Karl Anderson gave Drove great second half width and end product all afternoon and the distribution from their back three was superb along with dealing comfortably with any pressure that Leverington applied to Drove.

Despite numerous chances Drove didn’t seem to be able to punish Leverington further until a well worked move was finished after a mazey run by debutant Karl Anderson.

Drove’s seventh was converted by the returning Aaron McKenna with 10 minutes to play.

Credit to Leverington who did not give up at any point and continued to battle throughout, and Drove manager Gary Haime said: “I have an amazing squad, it’s ruthless at the moment with so much talent available, I looked at my bench Saturday and just thought wow!”

“Things are starting to click for us on the field, the lads have worked very hard on the training field and it has to be said we look so well drilled, that isn’t a fluke that comes from their hard work in training during the week.”

Drove host Netherton this Saturday looking to do the league double over the visitors.