FC Parson Drove net ninth consecutive win at Parkway Eagles

Parkway Eagles 1 FC Parson Drove 5

Parson Drove went in search of their ninth consecutive win, starting with a different system to recent weeks gave the lads lots to absorb.

Drove started very quickly scoring “a perfect team goal” finished by Ryan Alexander in the third minute.

The game was scrappy but to Parkway’s credit they boasted a very impressive front line and were pressing well in central midfield. Drove broke through on the half hour mark to make it 2-0 finished coolly by the in-form Alexander.

Drove were forced to change tactics after receiving a sin bin to Kevin Smith which caused uproar from the bench as the referee stated he was making an example for an earlier incident from another Drove player!

Parkway came close several times but were kept out by Sam Kilby who was deputising for the unavailable Callum Summers in goal.

Five minutes before the break Alexander completed his hat-trick.

At half-time Drove went with the wind, Parkway’s high press and the bobbly pitch to suck the Parkway players in and miss the midfield out. Parkway had a good 15 minute period in the half where strong defending and more excellent goal keeping from Kilby was required. Drove however were becoming increasingly frustrated and squandering three one on ones and other gilt edged chances.

Substitute Jermaine Watson impacted the game at half time causing problems to the Parkway defence and broke through to get Drove’s fourth. Incredibly staying on his feet despite the defender trying to haul him to the ground, he lobbed the goalkeeper expertly.

More chances missed and Parkway pressing, Drove got a fifth from the penalty spot after Gaje Drew was felled in the box, Drew confidently converted. A sloppy goal conceded with seven minutes to go on the counter attack was probably what Parkway deserved to make it 1-5.

Concluding the game could have been 5-12, Drove were far from their best and very disjointed; however three big points on the road.

Manea are up next in the cup.