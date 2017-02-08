Feltwell wonder Wakefield wins three county schools titles for West Norfolk juniors

West Norfolk junior badminton player Charlie Wakefield was the big winner at the recent Norfolk Schools under 14 championship, winning three titles.

Some 10 West Norfolk juniors entered the tournament, with some excellent results, considering several were very young for this age group.

The boys singles was such a large entry, with 28 players, that the first round was a knock out, with the winners playing off for the top places and the others playing off in two more rounds.

Charlie, Luc Widdowson, Alfie Cator and David Flannigan all won in this round. With Charlie and Luc progressing in the next round to the quarter finals, where Charlie won his match 21-6, and Luc won his 21-8.

In the semis, Charlie won easily 21-3, and despite being ahead, Luc was narrowly beaten 20-21 by Louis Davis, with Charlie then defeating Louis 21-6 in the final. Alfie Cator did very well to win two more rounds and finish ninth.

In the boys singles second round, Alfie Brown and Arthur Knight won all three games, with Cole Fowler winning two to finish 17th, 18th and 22nd respectively.

In the girls singles plate event, Sophie Marsh, Millie Bowyer and Amy Howard finished 12th, 13th and 14th respectively, which were excellent results against older opposition.

In the boys doubles, Charlie played with Norwich’s Louis Davis, winning all their group matches, as did Luc with his partner, Vikash. Alfie Cator and his partner Sam Dixon won three games, Arthur Knight and Alfie Brown won two. In the semis Charlie and Louis defeated Alfie and Sam 21-6, and Luc and Vikash lost by 17-21. Charlie and Louis then won the final.

Knight and Brown won all their matches in the boys doubles plate event to finish sixth overall.

In the girls doubles, Sophie Marsh and Millie Bowyer did very well to win a game against strong opposition.

In the mixed doubles Charlie, with Izzy Sellors, won two matches to play off in the final, which they won 21-16, and Luc with Jasmine won the third place play off.

l West Norfolk Junior Badminton is sponsored by Roythorne’s Garage of North Wootton.