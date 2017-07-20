Fenmen’s Sunday start

Wisbech Town will open their 2017/18 United Counties League campaign at home to Wellingborough Town on a Sunday.

The Fenmen will kick-off against the Doughboys as part of the 2017 United Counties /Peterborough & District Groundhop day.

Football fans will have the opportunity to watch the Peterborough League fixtures between Long Sutton Athletic and Tydd St Mary (11am) and Leverington Sports against Peterborough ICA (2pm) before the Wisbech game at 5pm.

Eight matches across both leagues will be part of the initiative for dedicated grassroots supporters which runs between July 28 and 30.

Other than the Burnley friendly at home on August 1, Wisbech Town won’t be seen at the Elgoods Stadium again until Tuesday, August 15, when they entertain Sleaford Town.

Boxing Day sees the Fenmen at home to Holbeach United, while the return fixture will take place on Easter Monday (April 2).

Wisbech’s scheduled pre-season game against Ely City was called off at the weekend and local pride will be at stake this Saturday when the Fenmen make the short trip to March Town United in the BKD Trophy.

Dick Creasey’s side will conclude their close-season preparations with another derby test at Wisbech St Mary on Tuesday night (7.45pm).

Former Fenmen striker Nick Davey has just been handed the captain’s armband with the Saints.

n Wisbech Town Reserves, who travel to their counterparts from King’s Lynn Town tonight (7.45pm) lost 2-1 against Soham Town Reserves at the weekend.