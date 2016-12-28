Festive triumph for Wisbech Town at Holbeach United

Dick Creasey has given his in-form Wisbech squad some time off after watching his side extend their long unbeaten run over the festive period.

A Boxing Day brace from Billy Smith (2) and Michael Frew helped the Fenmen defeat Holbeach United 3-1 at Carter’s Park.

It extended Wisbech’s unbeaten sequence to 12 games in all competitions ahead of a busy month of fixtures in January.

Although the Fenmen face six games in the first month of 2017, Creasey said: “I’ve given the players the rest of Christmas and the New Year off.

“I promised the players a couple of week’s back that if they kept the unbeaten run going until the end of this year that’s what I’d do.

“They can now go away and have a nice rest. They’ve earned that and we will come back and train a couple of times before our home game against Wellingborough Town.”

Both sides had a man sent-off late on, with Sam Murphy seeing red for the Fenmen, before Holbeach grabbed a last-gasp consolation through Ollie Pinner.

Dan Dougill was the recipient of a red card for the Tigers.

“Holbeach is always a tough place to go get a result anytime of the season, let alone Boxing Day,” admitted Creasey.

“I’d say that the first 45 minutes was as well as we’ve played all season.

“We came out and played with a really good tempo. We were 2-0 up, but it could have easily scored four or five.

“We were guilty of taking our foot off the gas once we went 3-0 up but I was delighted with our performance.”

On Murphy’s late red card, which will see the midfielder be given a three-game suspension, Creasey said: “It was handbags at 90 paces really.

“I was disappointed with Sam being sent-off but he came out and apologised after the match.

“He’s done well for us of late and I even told the players at half-time not to get involved with anything that they didn’t need to.”

Wisbech’s extended interlude comes on the back of an excellent run which began with a 4-2 victory against Oadby Town at the end of October.

“We are making up for lost time,” admitted Creasey, whose side now find themselves ninth in the league standings after a torrid start to the campaign.

“We’ve now got belief in ourselves and also in one another and the players are buying in to what I want to do.

“They’ve worked hard and have kept pedalling away, even when things haven’t gone for us in games.

“Goalkeeper Sam (Vince) has made a big difference and we’ve also had a settled side.”

