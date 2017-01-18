Five-star Wisbech Town FC show

A five-star showing from Wisbech Town FC ensured they made it 15 games undefeated in all competitions with a super 5-3 win at Newport Pagnell.

The Fenmen netted four goals in a dozen super second half minutes in the ChromaSport United Counties League Premier Division.

The teams traded goals early on with Michael Frew opening the scoring for the Fenmen on 13 minutes, but Wisbech then raced away with further goals from Harry Limb (61, 70), Adam Millson (penalty 64) and Billy Smith (72).

Pagnell scored twice in the final stages,their final strike a penalty. The win puts the visitors in eighth spot.

Attendance: 119.

Wisbech hosted Sleaford Town last night and entertain Northampton Sileby Rangers next Saturday.

Deeping Rgrs 2 Wisbech T 2

Alex Beck fired a late leveller to rescue a derby point at Outgang Road on Tuesday last week.

Billy Smith had put the Fenmen ahead on 44 minutes, but the hosts struck back twice early in the second half, before Beck struck after 85 minutes. Attendance: 151.

Wisbech St Mary, whose weekend game at Downham Market was called off due to the freezing weather, breezed through their Hinchingbrooke Cup quarter-final on Wednesday 5-1 at home to Huntingdon Town.

Cambs Kershaw League

Premier Division

Over Sps 1 Chatteris Town 7

Goals from Ashley Blanchflower, Craig Gillies 2, Simon Howard, Benjamin Matthews, Gary Smith 2.

Chatteris: Aidan Hollis, Ashley Blanchflower, Ben Collett, Ben Matthews, Carl Powell, Craig Gillies, Gary Smith, Jack Whiting, Scott Callaghan, Simon Howard, Stuart Porter. Substitutes: Josh Joyce, Will Mason.