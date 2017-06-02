Flanz is new Wisbech Town Reserves boss

Former first team player Simon Flanz is the new manager of Wisbech Town Reserves.

A versatile midfielder/defender in his playing days, he made 118 appearances for the Fenmen (92 starts, 26 as sub) scoring 18 goals. He won the Ridgeons League title with Soham Town Rangers in 2008.

He was most recently assistant manager to ex-Fenman Lea Jordan at Ramsey Town.

Flanz told www.wisbechtownfc.co.uk he was grateful to the Peterborough League Division One newcomers: “It has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make in leaving Ramsey Town.

“After helping them to the Peterborough League Division 2 title, the bond I had with the players and manager Lea Jordan was second to none, but once I got the call from Wisbech Town I knew I had to take the job.

“I feel I’m ready to step up and manage my own side and am looking forward to working with Dick Creasey again. “I have the upmost respect for him as a manager and a person, but most of all I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead because it’s certainly a big one.”

Flanz will be looking to speak to as many of last season’s squad as possible as well as bringing in a few new faces.