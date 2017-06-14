Football fun in the sun at Wisbech St Mary tournament Fenland post couple of personal bests

Action and teams from the weekend’s Wisbech St Mary Football Tournament.

The WSM under-9's Purples side.

Wisbech St Mary Football Tournament March Soccer under 7's

March Soccer U7's.

March Soccer U7's v Bourne action.

Photos: Adam

Fairbrother

Wisbech St Mary Football Tournament WSM un 9'a Purples

Fenland Running Club had a good showing of 14 members at the first of the six Peterborough Grand Prix 5K races on Wednesday.

The first race at Ferry Meadows in Peterborough, hosted by Nene Valley Harriers attracted 354 finishers and saw four sub-20 minute 5Ks from FRC runners and a couple of personal bests (PBs).

Martin Jennings had a flying race for a new PB in a time of 17:04 and newcomer Lucy Hicks will shortly see a sub-30 minute 5K within her grasp.

Full results: Martin Jennings 12th 17:04 (PB); Andrew Plume 16th 17:17; Rod Sinnott 65th 19:27; Bethan Everson 81 19:58; Tim Chapman 100th 20:22; Dan Wate 101st 20:23; Andre Pittock 118th 20:45; Maire Irlam 168th 22:10; Ann Trett 182nd 22:41; Ian King 212th 23:59; Jane Greenwood 248th 25:08; Larissa Follen 273rd 26:29; Julie Garner 318th 29:15; Lucy Hicks 328th 30:21 (PB).

Sixteen members took to a much harder challenge on Saturday/Sunday as FRC entered a team of four and a team of eight runners in the first running of Monster Racing’s Ambit 24 hour challenge in Thetford Forest at High Lodge. With a course completely off-road through little used tracks in the forest, the 24hr relay saw runners challenged with scorching sun, high winds and the eerie sounds of foxes and deer barking all around them during the night. The race consisted of a single 11K lap with members of teams challenged to complete as many laps as possible within the 24hrs. The ‘quad’ team (Inspired Fenland) of Mike Chapman (Captain), Andre Pittock, Tim Chapman and Martin Jennings managed an outstanding 6 laps apiece to give 24 laps, completing 264 kilometers in a time of 22:11:17 which gave them second place in the prizes. The ‘octet’ team (Gold for Go) of Tracy Adams, Nicky Jennings, Ellen Connolly, Julie Garner, Sarah Gauvin, Jane Greenwood (Captain), Maire Irlam and Alen Bird also completed an astonishing 22 laps for a total of 242 kilometers and another second place in the prizes for the Club. An exhausting but exhilarating time for all participants who all vowed to be ‘back again next year’.

Photos: 12 exhausted FRC at mid-day Sunday and later posing by the Club flag, Men’s Quad Team on the podium in second place, four of the ladies (l to r) Carly Read, Maire Irlam, Jane Greenwood, Sarah Gauvin from second placed octet team.