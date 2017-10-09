Ford brace earns depleted Wisbech Town win at Wellingborough

Wellingborough Town 1 Wisbech Town 3

Josh Ford’s brace ensured the depleted Fenmen went away with the points on Saturday.

Striker Ford netted a goal in each half (41 and 74 minutes) after the visitors went behind in the 39th minute to Jack Wisniewski’s goal.

Ford struck either side of Billy Smith’s header following a centre by Kieran Hamilton just beyond the hour mark to seal victory.

Fenmen goalkeeper Paul Bastock and defender Jordan Yong failed to shake off knocks sustained in the midweek draw with Yaxley. Therefore boss Gary Setchell had brought in Peterborough United youngsters Lewis Elsom and Aaron Hart.

Kershaw Premier League KO Cup – Second Round

Cambridge University Press 5 Chatteris Town 0

Two key changing points spinned this contest on its head, one in each half, as the hosts eventually got their just rewards against a bare-thread opposition.

Talisman and captain Ben Matthews came off injured on the stroke of half-time for what looked like a hamstring problem, before defender Dean Grogan was sent packing on 63 minutes for two preventable cautions.

Goalkeeper Ben Collett tried his best to maintain some respect to the scoreline, saving high and low, but he was powerless against the rest.

Lilies: Ben Collett, Jacob Butler, Dean Grogan, Simon Howard, Adam Parmenter, Aidan Hollis, Scott Taylor (sub Leigh Matthews 79), Ben Amery, Josh Dodman, Josh Brittin, Ben Matthews (Liam Birch 45).

Goals: CUP – Patricio (12 and 78), Heron (69 and 88), Hall (80). Sent off: Chatteris Town – Grogan (two yellows: dissent and foul). Referee: Lewis Smith.

North Cambs Jun Cup

FC Parson Drove 3 Doddington Utd 0

Despite the comfortable wins over Doddington in pre-season, Drove were well aware of the additions that they had made and expected a competitive game.

Few chances fell in the first half despite Drove being clearly the dominant side.

The message from manager Gary Haime at half time was clear – and moving from a back three to a four gained extra width. The break-through came from a Kevin Smith header. Drove’s second came eight minutes later through the in-form Robbie Knight. An occasional counter from Doddington was dealt with and Callum Summers made a superb save. On the 70th minute a superb cross from Connor Hughes found goalscorer Matty Cawthorn for his 10th of the season, while Gary Green hit the post.

Overall credit to Doddington for their application however a controlled performance from Drove saw them as deserved winners.

Guyhirn 1 Wisbech Town Acorns 3

Acorns progressed to the quarter-finals at the expense of Guyhirn.

It took Ryan Brazil three minutes to break the deadlock after receiving a cut back from Kensey Carter and placed an effort into the far corner.

Some sloppy play saw Guyhirn equalise with a driven effort from range.

Second half saw a much improved performance from Acorns as Richard Hunt and Carter, both assisted by Anthony Melton, notched the goals. Late drama saw Brazil sent off for kicking out.

Manager Karl Schultz said: “Our first half performance was woeful, but fortunately Guyhirn didn’t make us pay. Second half saw a huge improvement. I felt the sending off could have been avoided if the referee had blown up for any one of three fouls on Ryan before the incident. I didn’t feel there was advantage to be played. The referee thought otherwise and unfortunately the red mist descended.”

Cambs League 5b

Little Downham 6 Benwick Athletic Res 1

Benwick’s management is getting increasingly frustrated with strong first half performances followed by a poor second half.

Benwick scored through a Joe Parkes cross being met by the diving header of Ciaran Sharpe, but a bad defensive error and a Gary Davis own goal meant Little Downham led 2-1 at half time, in an even 45 mins. Athletic lost their shape early in the second allowing Downham to score five without reply.

S Tech Prem League

March Town Ladies 0 St Ives Ladies 7

The Hares got off to the worst possible start, scoring two own goals and conceding another in the opening 15 minutes.

The Hares pulled themselves together and created some good chances for Shannon Shaw and Ebony Oglo in the remainder of the first half. In the second half, Hares Keeper Tori Sharpe was in great form but couldn’t prevent four further goals from a strong St Ives team.

PoM: Charley Miller.

Peterborough Youth League U15

March Park Rangers 2 Tydd St Mary 0

This was a very hard fought game in which March completely dominated without getting the run of the ball in front of goal.

The first goal came in the first half from a fine header from a corner be Berzan Gokman. Midway through the

second half saw another fine header from Robert Shepherd. MoM: Robert Shepherd.

Wisbech St Mary U14 WSM 4 Hampton Blues 0

A great team spirit and performance secured a win.

Goals from WSM’s Brendon Wright and a hat-trick from Piper Brundle.

PoM: Matthew Ford.

U14 Peterborough Junior Alliance

March Soccer School were irrepressible, recording a fine 7-0 victory over Stanground to move back to the top of the League.

Goals from Dan Cave (5), Duke Higham (1) and Josh Kirby (1) came as a result of some brilliant flowing football and teamwork. MoM Kieran Goodwin marshalled the defence to ensure a clean sheet.