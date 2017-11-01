Ford’s last-gasp winner gives Wisbech Town victory over Deeping

Wisbech Town 1 Deeping Rangers 0

Josh Ford’s last-gasp free-kick meant the Fenmen stretched their unbeaten UCL Premier run to 11 matches on Tuesday (Oct 31).

Ford’s last minute winner against their fourth-spot derby rivals resulted in the Fenmen rising two places to seventh.

Wisbech are on 29 points from 15 games in the ChromaSport United Counties League Premier Division.

They host Desborough Town next Saturday.