Four see red as Tydd St Mary retain trophy

Tydd St Mary retained the Spalding Inter-Services Trophy in an action-packed final that saw four red cards and a sudden-death penalty shoot-out.

This was always going to be a tasty derby – but both teams finished the game with just nine men and Long Sutton Athletic also had their assistant-manager sent off.

Following their penalty triumph, Tydd joint manager Dan Monaghan said: “This win shows everyone just how far we have come as a club over these past five or six years.

“We have built, and continue to keep building, a good squad and are looking to keep moving forward in the right direction.”

Joint boss Carl Wilson added: “A great credit goes to these lads. They were, to a man, brilliant.

“I would like to mention one other person at the club who often goes unseen in the background.

“Paul Clarke, who is the first-team coach, has been invaluable to us these past two years and we couldn’t have done a lot of this without him.

“Also, the support for us was tremendous. Thanks to everyone that made the effort. It was much appreciated.”

Division Two side Tydd St Mary were the underdogs but they started brightly.

Three free-kicks from Paul Newcombe were dealt with by Sutton and the Magpies then came into the game with a good spell of pressure.

Long Sutton’s Carl Taylor was the first player to see red and was duly followed for an early bath by Karl Smith (Tydd), Paul Newcome (Tydd) and Matt Cawthorn (Long Sutton).

Long Sutton assistant-boss Kevin Rumsey was also sent to the stands for verbally abusing the referee.

After the game finished goalless after 90 minutes, Long Sutton took the lead within two minutes of the re-start when skipper Billy Oliver gave David Cooper no chance.

Tydd St Mary levelled matters with three minutes remaining in extra-time. Daniel Piccaver’s flick-on was collected by Tim Lowe, who rounded the keeper to slam home.

The lottery of penalties was won by Tydd St Mary 7-6 and their man of the match Slator scored the decisive kick.

Eight penalties were taken by each team and David Cooper saved two as the Saints retained the trophy with their second penalty shoot-out in successive years.