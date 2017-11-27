Four-some March Town Utd Bury their opposition

Thurlow Nunn League

First Division

Team Bury 1 March Town United 4

Ten-man March Town United triumphed away at Bury St Edmunds on Saturday.

Goals from Jack Brand, Casey Logan, Ben Matthews and substitute Gary Smith sealed victory.

Michael Chow was sent off for picking up two yellow cards.

March: Beeny; Jack Brand, Chow, Gunkel, Logan, Matthews, M Mattless, Pepper, Rasson, Wykes, Young. Substitutes: Abbott, Cable, Smith. Attendance: 25.

In the same division, Wisbech St Mary crashed 0-4 at home to Diss Town.

Wisbech St Mary: Ablett, Barker, Beckett, Burrows, Chilton, Davey, Easey, Gibson, Goult, Sewell, Wright. Substitutes: Goodale, Rust. Attendance: 40.

The Hares have no fixture at the weekend, while Wisbech St Mary travel to Swaffham Town.

Cambs League 3B

Wisbech Town Acorns closed the gap on the top two with a 3-1 win against an in-form Benwick Athletic side who hadn’t lost since October.

Acorns started on the front foot and took the lead when Mario Santos remained composed, after knocking the ball past the Benwick goalkeeper to then chip the ball over the defender on the line.

Acorns looked more likely to add to their lead before being hit with a sucker punch goal following a catalogue of errors at the back. Benwick made no mistake to make it 1-1.

It looked like the game would go in at the break even before Jason Lindhurst weaved through five challenges and slotted home on the stroke of half-time to make it 2-1.

The second half saw Benwick have some half chances, whilst Acorns had a penalty appeal turned down and hit the post, before Richard Hunt collected a Ryan Brazil cross at the back post and powered Home high into the roof of the net.

Manager, Karl Schultz said: “We weren’t at our best against Benwick. They’ve strengthened a lot since I last saw them and will undoubtedly only get better! The win saw us close down the top two in our league to one and three points with two and three games in hand respectively.”