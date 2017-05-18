Four-some Wisbech side CSKA seal third trophy for club after Elm win

LYNN & DISTRICT SUNDAY FOOTBALL LEAGUE

SPONSORED BY DOUBLE G CLOTHING

DIVISION ONE

With all cup finals, Division Two, relegation and promotion issues settled, it left one small issue unsettled… the Division One title.

CSKA played Elm and it was simple. Avoid defeat and they would be champions for the first time.

If Elm won, England’s Hope would be crowned champions for a third straight year.

Unfortunately for Hope, CSKA with two goals in either half romped to a hard-earned 4-0 win which gives the CSKA club its third trophy of the season.

They scored through Jordan Goult, Joe Woods, Aaron McKenna and Lewy Thompson.

Hardy Sheen Cup winner CSKA finished with a record of 13 wins and a defeat (to Hope) to finish two points clear of Hope.

NORFOLK SUNDAY SENIOR CUP FINAL

On Wednesday, May 24 at Carrow Road, CSKA will take on Great Yarmouth’s Windmill FC for the biggest prize in Norfolk Sunday football.

It’s been 13 years since we last had a finalist in this competition.

The game kicks off at 7.30pm and is £5 entry for adults, £3 concessions.

CSKA are running a coach for supporters leaving The Horsefair at 5.20pm sharp with a pick-up point at King’s Lynn Bus Station en-route.

Cost is £10 return.

Please contact Alex Street on twitter, @alex1street, or email kingslynnsunday league@gmail.com for further details.