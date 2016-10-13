Frew at the double for Wisbech Town FC

Wisbech Town FC 2

Harrowby United 0

Two first half goals within the space of 16 minutes from Michael Frew gave Wisbech Town victory.

Firstly Frew scored on 12 minutes, then he struck on 28 minutes to put the Fenmen 2-0 up.

Wisbech, who suffered double defeat to the Turbines in August, lost last Tuesday to a 63rd-minute Peterborough Sports strike. Wisbech, 11th-place in the ChromaSport United Counties League Premier, host Desborough Town on Saturday.

In the Thurlow Nunn League First Division, Wisbech St Mary won 3-0 at Leiston Res thanks to goals from Nick Davey 2 and Connor Pilbeam.

l Fixtures tonight, Cambs Ridgeons Invitation Cup: Chatteris Town v Fulbourn Inst, March Town Utd v Eaton Socon, Wisbech SM v Hardwick.