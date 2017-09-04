Gedney FC stalwart earns FA award

David Barfoot’s efforts with Gedney Hill Football Club have earned him a Football Association 50 Year Service Award to Grassroots Football.

The other and former committee members are also honouring the ex-manager and his bygone title-winning Isle of Ely League troops with a Gedney Hill FC reunion this Saturday, September 9, at The Elizabethan Centre, Whaplode Drove PE12 0GB.

There will be music, buffet, raffle, etc, and all profits will go to Prostate Cancer Research.

The club are trying to track down and contact the players from times past.

This chiefly concerns the era of the Isle of Ely League in 1968 until Gedney FC joined the Peterborough League in 1975.